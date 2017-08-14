Forza to Introduce Hoonigan Car Packs in Forza Motorsport 7

Forza has teamed up with motorsport-lifestyle brand Hoonigan to bring some of the most iconic Hoonigan cars to Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3. Fans who pre-order Forza Motorsport 7 digitally will receive Hoonigan Car Packs for both games at no additional cost. The Forza Horizon 3 Hoonigan Car Pack will become available on Aug. 15 for free in the Xbox Store for Forza Motorsport 7 digital pre-order customers, with the Forza Motorsport 7 Hoonigan Car Pack available to play on Sept. 29 for Ultimate Edition owners through early access, and Oct. 3 for Standard Edition owners.The Forza Horizon 3 Hoonigan Car Pack includes the 1965 Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang, 1979 Hoonigan Baldwin Motorsports "Loki" K5 Blazer, 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air, 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet "Napalm Nova", 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800, 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion and 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo. The pack is also available for standalone purchase for $6.99.The Forza Motorsport 7 Hoonigan Car Pack includes the 1965 Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang, 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air, 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet “Napalm Nova”, 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800, 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion, 2003 Hoonigan Holden Commodore Ute, 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo and a set of in-game Hoonigan Driver Gear.This is just the latest of the collaborations between Forza and Hoonigan including last year's debut of Gymkhana NINE, inspired by the in-game stunts of Forza Horizon 3, and the videogame debut of Ken Block's 2016 Ford Focus RS RX #43 rally car in the Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain expansion. Today, Ken joins the family as an official Forza ambassador, and we’ll have more to share additional joint events and film projects in the future."I'm really excited about the fact that we're releasing a Hoonigan car pack with Forza," said Block. "The fact that fans are going to be able to drive not just my twin-turbo, 1400 hp Hoonicorn RTR V2 that I'm running in Climbkhana, but also my Gymkhana Escort, is awesome. Plus being able to drive BJ's Loki, [Brian] Scotto's 911 and all of the other cars? None of us actually let anyone else drive our cars really, so this is definitely the best chance anyone's going to have to get behind the wheels."