'Gallant Gray ' to Lead Car Colours Trend This Year

'Gallant Gray' is the automotive color of 2017, according to liquid and powder coatings supplier Axalta Coating Systems.

The hue, which contains blue and silver flakes for sparkle and depth, has been designed to suit vehicles of any size. It will be feted at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) Preview Days in Detroit, via a video reveal at the EyesOn Design awards program on January 10, 2017.

Nancy Lockhart, Axalta Global Color Marketing Manager, said of this year's annual color choice. "With hints of blue and green, it exemplifies modernity and elegance. Taking everything into account, we think Gallant Gray is the new silver."

Axalta Announces its Automotive Color of the Year 2017 – Gallant Gray (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Also read: Volvo Makes LifePaint Reflective Spray Available Online For the First Time

The brand's 2016 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, which documents vehicle color trends around the world, revealed that while black and white remain the top two global colors, gray is now tied with silver for third place.

Also read: The world's favourite car colour is white, but Indians prefer silver