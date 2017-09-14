Game of Thrones Cast Experience Formula 1 Cars in Monza - Video

Game of Thrones is probably the most loved show TV series across the globe. The intense fantasy thriller has been up and running strong for past 7 seasons, and with each new season, it brings new level of excitement and thrill. Among all the characters of the Game of Thrones is one Jon Snow, played by actor Kit Harington, who is probably the poster boy of the show.Actor Kit Harington and his co-star Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth on the series recently got a chance to experience a Formula 1 car at the opening of this year’s Italian Grand Prix. Although the two actors didn’t get a chance to drive the F1 cars, they sat in the rear seat of the car in the special tandem-seat Formula 1 demonstrators.The two actors were invited for a few laps on the fastest circuit of the F1 season in Monza and their guides for the adventure were former F1 pros Patrick Friesacher and Zsolt Baumgartner. Both the drivers raced for team Minardi in the mid-2000s under the ownership of aviation tycoon Paul Stoddart. Ten years later, the three men are still connected in racing as part of the two-seater F1 program.Riding in the F1 cars means withstanding G forces as high as five times the gravity and watching the video, it’s safe to say both passengers were nervous even before hitting the course. “I was cursing at all of you for putting me in that thing!” said Harington. “That’s the most fun I’ve had. The first lap I think I was just surviving.”“I wasn’t surviving!” countered Cunningham.