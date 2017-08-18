General Motors India Appoints Sanjiv Gupta as New President and Managing Director

US auto major General Motors today announced a change in the top management of its Indian operations with CFO Sanjiv Gupta being elevated as President and Managing Director from September 1. Gupta will take over from the incumbent Kaher Kazem, who will become President and CEO of GM Korea, General Motors India said in a statement. He will combine his role as GM India President and Managing Director with his finance leadership responsibilities, it added.GM Executive Vice President and President of GM International Stefan Jacoby said: "Sanjiv Gupta is an experienced GM leader who has been a driving force behind our strategy. Sanjiv will continue to lead our plan to achieve better financial performance in India." The development comes nearly three months after the American carmaker decided to stop selling its vehicles in India, unable to turn around its fortunes here after struggling for over two decades to make a mark. The company is now focusing on exporting vehicles from its manufacturing plant at Talegoaon in Maharashtra after it stopped production at its first plant at Halol in Gujarat in April.On his new role, Gupta said: "We are all aligned on turning around the financial performance and delivering an orderly business transformation that supports our customers, our employees, and our partners."Gupta has been associated with GM for 14 years after joining the company in 2003. He has held key positions in several areas, auto financing, business planning, corporate finance and treasury, and financial planning and analysis in the US and Canada. He had joined GM India in May 2016.