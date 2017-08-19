Germany to Host Largest Volkswagen Beetle Rally - The 2017 Beetle Sunshine Tour

This weekend will see the world's largest Volkswagen Beetle rally in the German sea resort of Travemünde. No less than 721 models from different eras are expected to go on show. The 2017 edition of the festival has picked the theme "Welcome to America", an homage to the series of "Herbie" films and the success of the famous VW model in the US.The organizers announced that 721 cars have already been registered for the event, which kicks off Friday at the Brügmanngarten stadium in Travemünde, near Lübeck. No matter where they come from, whether they be sedans or cabriolets, customized or standard, or even seriously souped up models like the 560 horsepower Beetle GRC that competes on the US rallycross circuit and has been brought over for the event, all the cars on show will pay homage to the legendary design that was first manufactured in 1938.The three-day program for the Sunshine Tour includes a range of events and concerts for Beetle fans. A number of local celebrities such as actor Devid Striesow, actresses Karoline Schuch and Luna Schweiger, and TV presenter Sidney Hoffmann will also be joining in the fun.The 13th Beetle Sunshine Tour runs from August 18 to 20, 2017, in Travemünde, Germany.