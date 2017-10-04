'Gran Turismo Sport' Counters 'Forza 7' With 4-day Demo

As a critically acclaimed "Forza Motorsport 7" launches for Xbox and PC on October 3, PlayStation urges race fans to mark their calendars for the following week when a "GT Sport" demo arrives.It's the first "Gran Turismo" game for PlayStation 4 and brings a narrower, more competitive focus to the franchise."Gran Turismo Sport" isn't due until October 18, but with "Forza Motorsport 7" released to a chorus of critical reviews, the PlayStation brand is keen to remind fans that backup is coming.Arriving after not only "Forza 7" but also "F1 2017," "WRC 7," and "Project Cars 2," the Sony franchise is also carrying a weight of expectations, positive and negative, after 2013's "Gran Turismo 4" launched on PlayStation 3 but not the then-new PlayStation 4.With average "Forza 7" review scores rolling in at a 90 on Metacritic, a 91.75% on Game Rankings, and an 88 on OpenCritic, it's a good time for PlayStation to remind its fans and potential converts that the popular PlayStation 4 has its own platform exclusive being readied for launch."GT Sport" will be receiving a 4-day demo starting October 9, the PlayStation blog announced, with downloads available from October 7.The game's race-based Sport, challenge-based Campaign and quick start Arcade modes will be available to try out, as well as a new Photography mode and a Custom Livery Mode.For context, "Gran Turismo 4" introduced the concept of a photo mode in 2004, a feature that has been replicated in games as varied as Xbox's first person shooter franchise "Halo," Nintendo's multiplayer scrap "Super Smash Bros." and upcoming "Super Mario Odyssey," and PlayStation's "Uncharted," "The Last of Us" and "Horizon Zero Dawn" among others.At the same time, the "Forza" franchise has become closely associated with the depth and sophistication of its car livery editing suite.Online multiplayer and offline 2-player split screen will be available in the "GT Sport" demo, while a pre-defined amount of in-game credit earned through the demo will be transferable into the main game.