GST Impact – Hyundai Prices Increased, 2017 Verna to Cost Rs 29000 More

The impact of cess hike on GST has started to kick in as auto manufacturers have come out with a revised list of pricing for their cars. Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest passenger car manufacturer announced revision of prices post GST Cess amendment on cars like Elite i20, newly launched Verna, Creta, Elantra and Tucson.The price on compact cars and sedan remains unaffected. The price hike will range from 2 to 5% and the new prices are effective from September 11, 2017. Revised price range on Ex-showroom Delhi is as follows:Hyundai Elite i20 (1.4 L Petrol AT only) – Rs 12,547Hyundai Verna - Upto Rs 29,090Hyundai Creta – Rs 20,900 - 55,375Hyundai Elantra – Rs 50,312 - 75,991Hyundai Tucson – Rs 64,828 - 84,867The worst hit car is the SUV Tucson, while the newly launched all-new Hyundai Verna, which was launched for a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakhs will be dearer by at least Rs 29,090.Other manufacturers like Jeep India, who made a lot of noise with the launch of the India-made Compass compact SUV has also announced a price hike of Rs 21,000 to Rs 72,000, depending on the variant you are choosing. Bigger Jeep cars like the Grand Cherokee which come in the CBU form will be expensive by Rs 6.4 lakhs.