GST Impact - Isuzu MU-X, D-Max V-Cross Price Reduced by up to Rs 1.5 Lakhs

With the announcement of GST (Goods and Services Tax) to be implemented from 1st July, 2017, car manufacturers have started pouring the GST benefits to the customer. The latest to join the wagon is Isuzu, who have announced a price reduction of up to Rs 1.5 Lakhs on its SUVs.

The Japanese SUV manufacturer has cut the prices on its vehicles between a range of Rs 60,000 to up to Rs 1.5 lakhs. Just so you know, GST has brought down the car prices by 12 per cent and manufacturers have started passing the benefits to the customers.

The new Isuzu MU-X is priced for Rs 23.9 Lakh – Rs 25.9 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). After the price cut, the expected ex-showroom price of the MU-X will come down to Rs 22.4 Lakh – Rs 24.4 lakh (Ex showroom, Delhi).