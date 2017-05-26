GST Impact – Mercedes Announces Price Reduction by Upto 9%

Mercedes-Benz India today announced a downward revision in its transaction prices to cover the difference in current ex-showroom prices and post GST ex showroom prices for customers, on the entire ‘Made in India’ product portfolio.

The price revision on a weighted average of 4% will be effective immediately, and is aimed at providing value to a customer’s purchase decision before GST implementation. The price reduction varies state wise between 2% to 9% and is dependent on current tax structure and local body taxes compared to new GST structure.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Extended Wheelbase. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The entire portfolio comprising of nine ‘Made in India’ models like CLA, GLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLC, GLE, GLS and Mercedes-Maybach S 500 will benefit from the new GST regime and become more affordable.

The decision is being taken to stop the customers from postponing their buying decision till the GST kicks in from July. The offers and discounts are valid till the actual price cut happens, to ensure Mercedes doesn’t take any hit on sales.

Mercedes will absorb the impact. “We have decided to pass on the GST benefits at an earlier stage at our cost. This approach will benefit customers who want to purchase a locally produced Mercedes-Benz from now on and during June,” said Roland Folger, managing director and chief executive, Mercedes-Benz India. The benefits are not available on completely built imported cars, which account for about 15 per cent of the company’s sales in India.

BMW and Audi can join the Mercedes’ line to give benefits to the customers soon.

Also Watch: