Happy Birthday Paul Walker: 5 Legends He Drove in Fast & Furious Movies
Paul Walker’s character as Brian O’Connor in the Fast and Furious movies has always driven some truly awesome machines.
Paul Walker with 1994 Toyota Supra. (Image: Facebook.com/Paul Walker)
Today is the birthday of iconic American actor Paul Walker who is well known for his role in Fast and Furious series of movies. Tragically, Walker died in a car crash while he was with his friend Roger Rodas in his Porsche Carrera GT. At that time Fast and the Furious 7 was still under production. The “Fast and Furious” star was only 40 when the car crash took his life. Paul Walker’s character as Brian O’Connor in the Fast and Furious movies has always driven some truly awesome machines. Here is a list of top 5 cars that Paul Walker AKA Brain O’Conner drove in Fast and the Furious Movies:-
1. 1994 Toyota Supra - The Fast and The Furious (2001)
(Image: Carhoots)
2. 1998 Nissan Skyline GT-R - 2 Fast and 2 Furious (2003)
(Image: Rides-Mag)
3. 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse - The Fast and The Furious (2001)
(Image: Carhoots)
4. 2013 Subaru WRX STI - Furious 7 (2015)
(Image: YouTube.com/Mark-XDriver08)
5. 1970 Ford Escort RS1600 - Fast and Furious 6
(Image: Carhoots)
