Harley Davidson Expects 2017 Shipments to be Flat to Down Modestly
Harley-Davidson logo (Image: Reuters)
Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.
The motorcycle maker's net income rose to $47.18 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $42.2 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell to $933 million from $1.01 billion.
