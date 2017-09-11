Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Heritage Softail Classic Prices Slashed by up to Rs 2.5 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic. (Photo: Harley-Davidson India)

Harley-Davidson India has announced price cuts on the Fat Boy and the Heritage Softail Classic by up to Rs 2.5 lakhs following the arrival of the 2018 model year units which will come with new engines on board.The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, earlier priced at Rs 17.01 lakh, will now be priced at Rs 14.99 lakh. The Heritage Softail Classic, on the other hand, was earlier priced at Rs 18.8 lakh, is now priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).These prices are applicable only till the 2017 model year stocks last and are effective from September 1, 2017.As per the American automaker, this price revision aids the brand to reach out to more members of its emerging and prospective customer base. Harley-Davidson Finance has also introduced the ‘Bullet EMI’ scheme which involves reduced monthly payments (in terms of EMI amount) and an increased lump-sum paid once or multiple times each year, as per terms of the loan availed.The 2018 model year range will come fitted with the new Milwaukee-Eight engines. Watch this space for updates.