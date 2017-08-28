Harley-Davidson India Appoints Peter MacKenzie as The New Managing Director

Peter MacKenzie has been named managing director of Harley-Davidson India with immediate effect. MacKenzie assumes the role in addition to his current role as managing director for Greater China. MacKenzie will continue to be based in Shanghai, China, with frequent travel to India. On a day-to-day basis, Manish Agarwal, Country Manager, will be providing full support to our operations in India. In his new role, MacKenzie will manage Harley-Davidson India’s leadership team responsible for in-country sales, dealer network management, marketing, service and operations activities to expand the company’s presence in the country.MacKenzie joined Harley-Davidson in 2010, bringing with him almost 25 years of business development experience in the automotive industry. In his tenure with the company, he has consistently demonstrated an innovative and analytical approach to problem-solving, as well as successfully driven productivity, sales and profitability.“India is a strategic market for us in line with our company strategy to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders globally. I am confident that MacKenzie will provide strong leadership to the team to grow the reach and impact of our brand, as we expand our dealership network in the country to support our business and give loyal and new customers greater access to our brand,” said Marc McAllister, vice president and managing director, International Markets.