Harley-Davidson Opens Second Dealership in New Delhi

Harley-Davidson India has announced the launch of its second dealership in the country’s capital, Red Fort Harley-Davidson in New Delhi. Spread over 21,000 square feet, Red Fort Harley-Davidson is located at A-16, Mayapuri Industrial Area, Phase-1, New Delhi. With this, there are now 25 authorised Harley-Davidson dealership facilities across India that cater to aspiring and existing Harley owners.

With an exclusive lounge for H.O.G members, a rooftop café, a ride in café, gaming zone, DJ lounge, lockers and showers, Red Fort Harley-Davidson has been designed to elevate and deliver personalised experiences that are authentically Harley-Davidson. From a Black Label lounge inside a shipping container to a Door to Freedom, as a motorcycle delivery idea, the sprawling dealership caters to the nonconformist spirit of motorcycle enthusiasts. The walls are festooned with graffiti and photo gallery dedicated to the personal expression and creativity that reflect the Harley-Davidson culture.

Gaurav Gulati, Dealer Principal, Red Fort Harley-Davidson, commenting on the launch said, “Launching Red Fort Harley-Davidson is a dream come true which has now made me a part of the Harley family. I hope that the dealership will help riders not feel contained in daily routine and help them enjoy the bohemian feel of the highway.”

The newest dealership will offer all 13 models in the Harley-Davidson India line-up in addition to a wide range of parts and accessories to customise motorcycles and authentic Harley-Davidson merchandise. Enthusiasts can drop by to schedule a test ride or indulge in the latest riding gear, and motorcycle parts and accessories. Over the last year, Harley-Davidson India has opened dealerships in various cities including Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Mumbai Airport and Guwahati.