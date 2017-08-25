Harley-Davidson Unveils Five New Touring Bikes of 2018 Lineup

The American manufacturer has unveiled a 2018 portfolio that will feature more powerful machines in its Touring category, which also offer greater comfort and maneuverability. There will be three new models in the CVO range and two others that have simply been restyled.The Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) range has always aimed to offer the brand's customers limited production runs that feature the best of Harley-Davidson in terms of style, innovation and performance.Three new motorcycles have joined the family: the CVO Limited, CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide. All of them will be powered by the new 117ci Milwaukee-Eight engine, which at 1.923 cc, is the most powerful ever offered by Harley-Davidson. As always, future owners will be able to customize their bikes, in particular on the level of paintwork.The three machines will also feature an infotainment system which interfaces with Bluetooth headsets that will notably enable riders to talk to each other.At the same time, Harley-Davidson has restyled its Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special, notably by swapping chrome for black on certain parts (engine covers, front forks, handlebars, mirrors, etc.).Powered by the 1,745 cc Milwaukee-Eight 107, these entry level models for the brand have also been upgraded with more aggressively styled finishes.