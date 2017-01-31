Harley Owners Group to Mark Five Years of HOG India Rally in Goa

Harley-Davidson India is all set to host its biggest H.O.G. Rally from February 16-18, 2017 in Goa. About 3000 H.O.G. members from 26 Chapters are expected to join the event.

The celebration will be held at a scenic site by the sea with a performance by comedy-rock band Vir Das’ Alien Chutney. It will also have a custom motorcycle zone.

Here’s what to expect at the 5th India H.O.G. Rally:

Custom Champion Contest

Every year, H.O.G. members display their customization skills and translate their vision of individuality through this contest. Riders from all over India will showcase their one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson motorcycles and compete for the grand prize – tickets to the 77th Annual 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Devendra Chugh from Indore attended the Sturgis motorcycle rally last year.

The BIG FIVE

Five H.O.G. rallies are held every year in India, of which four are zonal rallies – Western H.O.G. Rally (W.H.R.), Eastern H.O.G. Rally (E.H.R.), Northern H.O.G. Rally (N.H.R.), Southern H.O.G. Rally (S.H.R.) and one National rally - H.O.G. India Rally.

Once a rider has attended all 5 Marquee events in one calendar year- they earn themselves a patch and the coveted title of ‘BIG FIVE’. The Big 5 patch commends riders on their passion for motorcycling thousands of kilometers across the country. This year, 130 members out of the 12000 H.O.G. members in India have completed the BIG FIVE, which brings the total count to 300 members who have completed the BIG FIVE till date.