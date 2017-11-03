Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar With 480 Kmph Top Speed Unveiled [Video]

Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar with 480 kmph top speed. (Image: Hennessey)

Hennessey Special Vehicles has unveiled the much-anticipated all-new Venom F5 hypercar at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV. John Hennessey of Hennessey Special Vehicles took the wraps off the Venom F5 co-engineered with Shell, Pennzoil and the hypercar is set to break records. The hypercar is designed and built from the ground up with one goal in mind: To be the absolute fastest road car on earth.Hennessey and team have developed a completely new design, chassis and carbon fiber body focused on aerodynamics to achieve the lowest possible drag. The new F5 design features active aero that will yield a coefficient of drag of just 0.33.“We’ve designed F5 to be timeless so that in 25 years it will still have a level of performance and design that will be unmatched,” said John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO. “We expect the Venom F5, named for the most powerful tornado speed winds on the Fujita scale, to be the first road car capable of achieving more than 300 mph and have worked closely with Pennzoil to get us across the finish line.”The Hennessey Venom V5 has a twin turbo V8 engine that will deliver over 1600 bhp. The Hennessey engine will be mated to a 7-speed single clutch paddle shift transmission and delivering power down to the rear tyres.Acceleration from 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) will be less than 10 seconds making the new Venom quicker than current Formula 1 race cars. Zero to 249 mph (400 km/h) and back to rest will be under 30 seconds. The top speed of the Venom F5 is projected to exceed 300 mph.The base price for the Venom F5 is $1.6 million US dollars. The company plans to build 24 road cars.