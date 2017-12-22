Here’s How TVS Apache RR 310 is Manufactured [Video]

The new TVS Apache RR 310 is undoubtedly the best looking commuter friendly sports bike to launch in India in a long time. First showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo in New Delhi as the Akula Concept, it took 4 years for the Indian auto manufacturer to convert the concept in to a production motorcycle, and it’s safe to say that the wait was worth it!Post the launch, TVS is releasing videos to showcase how the Apache RR 310 was conceptualized and designed. We have already shared the design video of the Apache RR310, as it’s the USP of the TVS Apache RR 310. Design is something that took the market by storm and people are creating analogies between the design of superbikes like Ducati Panigale and Triumph Daytona.Now the latest video gives us a glimpse inside the factory of the TVS Apache RR 310, showcasing how the bike is manufactured. While the assembly process is pretty similar to that of other bikes, it’s the end part of video with all the tests that excites us the most. The dynamo test, suspension test, tyre test, all proves how much effort TVS has put into the new product.The TVS Apache is powered by a 310 cc motor that produces 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm of torque. The RR 310 can achieve a 0-60 kmph figure in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 kmph. We also did a first ride review of the Apache RR 310 at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai and came out impressed with the overall design, detailing and performance of the bike. Here’s our review –