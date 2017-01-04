Here's Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'Backfoot Hobby' - Motorcycles

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked the world by stepping down from India’s limited-overs skipper, which had earned him the title of 'Captain Cool'. But there's another side to him which the world has got several glimpses of over the years - his love for motorcycles.

His love for life on two wheels started even before he became the captain of the Indian cricket team and while many know that he has a lot of really fast bikes, it all started with a Rajdoot.

Today, his collection spans over several motorcycles that have all sorts of designs and capabilities that will make every bike lover drool. We decided to put together a list of some of the most exciting bikes that Dhoni, or 'Mahi' as fans call him, has owned over the years and shared instances that clearly define the biker in him.

The list is long so let's get to it. We couldn't choose a favourite among all these motorcycles and hence, the list is in no particular order.



1. Rajdoot

My first bike pic.twitter.com/Die1cZ22YW — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 12, 2013

The Rajdoot was Dhoni's first ever bike which he got for Rs 4,500 and being away on cricket tours meant the bike needed some attention. MS went on to restore this particular bike to all its glory.



2. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. (Photo: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R is one of the world's fastest bikes. Ever since the Suzuki Hayabusa one-upped every other motorcycle in the world in terms of sheer speed and acceleration, there was no real competitor to its throne for years, until the ZX-14R arrived. It is also called as the world's fastest accelerating bike by many, simply because of how fast it climbs speed figures.

The ZX-14R enjoyed the throne of the most whackiest Kawasaki in the world, until when the manufacturer made something even more intense and powerful – The Kawasaki Ninja H2R.



3. Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Finally the wait is over but another couple of months before I can take her on her first ride.guess the bike A photo posted by @mahi7781 on Apr 8, 2015 at 12:13am PDT

Oh well, Mahi has that one too.



4. Confederate X132 Hellcat

Confederate X132 Hellcat. (Photo: Confederate)

Now it does take a bike lover to appreciate how good looking this bike is. A limited edition offering that's powered by a massive 2200 cc V-Twin engine, enough to make anyone go gaga over it.



5. Yamaha Thundercat

Yamaha Thundercat. (Photo: Thundercat)

Thundercat was one of the better-know 600cc sports tourers of the world and no surprise it got the attention of Dhoni.



6. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Harley-Davidson Fatboy. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

And of course, an impressive bike garage just needs to have a proper cruiser. Which in this case, is a Harley-Davidson Fatboy.



His love for motorcycles extends beyond his garage too.

Dhoni with Irfan Pathan and Robin Uthappa on a bike after winning the cricket series against West Indies in Vadodara January 31, 2007. (Photo: Reuters)



MS Dhoni and Praveen Kumar on a bike after the 5th One Day International between India and England on October 25, 2011. (Photo: Getty Images)



Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for motorcycles has clearly not taken a back seat despite of him being busy with his cricket schedule and we can't wait to see what's the next big thing in his garage going to be!