Lexus entered India with a bang in March with the launch of two models – the ES 300h hybrid luxury sedan at a price tag of Rs 55.27 lakh whereas the RX line-up saw two model offerings - the RX Luxury at Rs 1.07 crore and the RX F-Sport at Rs 1.09 crore (all prices Ex-showroom, Delhi).

But, during the launch of these cars, Lexus had also showcased the LX 450d – its flagship SUV but kept the price announcement for a later stage. Now, the company has launched it at a price tag of Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) and has started accepting bookings for it as well.

At this price tag, the Lexus SUV goes head-on against the Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography long wheelbase which is priced at Rs 2.19 crore and the Range Rover 5.0 V8 Autobiography which costs Rs 2.27 crore (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Since the 5.0-litre V8 Range Rover is twice as powerful than the Lexus and also a petrol engine powered car as opposed to the diesel-powered Lexus, we are not going to pit the Lexus against this variant of the Rover as it will be a one-sided battle – leaning towards the 5.0 Rover of course.

So for the sake of comparison, we compared the new kid on the block against the go-to 4.4-litre diesel engine powered Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography SUV and here’s where they differed.

Let’s start with what lies under the hood.

Both these cars get a diesel-powered V8 engine that comes mated to an automatic transmission setup and sends power to all four wheels.

The Lexus gets a larger displacement engine at 4461cc as compared to Range Rover’s 4367cc but don’t let the cubic capacity fool. The LX 450d produces 261 bhp and 650 Nm of torque which is quite a lot but not when you look at the Range Rover’s numbers – 335 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque. When it comes to the transmission, the Lexus has a 6-speed automatic whereas the Rover has an 8-speed automatic.

In terms of dimensions, the Range Rover is longer and wider whereas the Lexus is taller. The Rover also gets a bigger fuel tank at 105 litres as compared to LX’ 93 litres fuel tank. The Range Rover also has a longer wheelbase as compared to the Lexus, a good 270 mm longer.

When it comes to the list of features on offer, though, then both these cars stack up almost equal. Since both these cars are supposed to be one of the most luxurious SUVs on the planet, the list of features is long and they pretty much have almost everything that you could ask for. Same goes for safety, except when it comes to the number of airbags wherein the Lexus one-ups the Range Rover by offering a total of 10 inside the cabin – 2 more than the Range Rover. Also, the Lexus is a 7-seater as compare to the seating capacity that the Rover offers which is four.

What it comes to down to, the biggest factor that differentiates the two is what lies beneath the skin.

The Range Rover is built on a new aluminium-infused platform which allows the company to keep the weight of the Range Rover in check. Also, these cars are supposed to be as good as it gets, from their respective companies, when it comes to going off-road. While the Japanese Lexus may come with a lot of promises which it will have to fulfil to call itself a true off-roader, there is no denying that the Range Rover has been leagues and miles ahead of almost every other SUV at off-roading, for decades.

The Lexus LX 450d, on the other hand, is built on the same age-old Toyota Land Cruiser platform. While that may not necessarily be a bad thing given that the Land Cruiser is a good off-roader but it is also 98 lakh cheaper than the LX 450d, and that’s a huge sum of money.

While looks are subjective, they also play an important role especially when you are spending this kind of money on a car. In our opinion, the Lexus looks a bit too sharp and edgy for a luxury SUV and the Range Rover pretty much nails it on the head with its looks and same goes for the interiors as well. The Rover also has a longer list of options to choose from when it comes to customising your ride as per your taste as compared to the Lexus. To give an example, the Lexus will be available with a choice of seven colours whereas the Rover comes with a choice of 16 shades to choose from.

The only thing that working in favour of the Lexus LX 450d is that it comes with an ‘exclusivity factor’ because it is a new brand in this segment and people are yet to get their hands on this car. But that factor alone seems bleak when you compare with the car with the Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography long wheelbase. Even more so, when you pit it against the beast of a machine – the Range Rover 5.0 V8 Autobiography.

And let’s not forget, if it is the ‘hybrid’ feature of the Lexus LX 450d that matters to you then remember, Volvo offers the XC90 T8 Excellence at a price tag of Rs 1.25 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) which will pretty much do all the things that the Lexus does and you also get the Volvo assurance of top-notch comfort and safety.

So if you are looking for exclusivity then the Lexus might come across as an option. But if it is a proper luxury SUV you want, then the Range Rover Discovery is the one to go for. Or, you can buy a Volvo and a Land Cruiser in the same amount and have two very capable SUVs in your garage. What do you think?