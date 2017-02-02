Hero Electric Launches 'Flash' Electric Scooter at Rs 19,990

Amidst mounting concerns over the rising levels of pollution in the country, Hero Electric has come out with an accessible electric scooter in the form of 'Flash' which has been priced at a price tag of Rs 19,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The scooter is being targeted at first at early adopters of electric mobility and first-time e-vehicle buyers.

The scooter, which is available with the choice of two colour options, features a claimed range of 65 km per charge. It has a 250 Watt motor which is coupled with a 48-volt 20 Ah VRLA battery and comes loaded with a complete short-circuit protection. The Flash also has an under-seat storage compartment.

Sohinder Gill, CEO Global Hero Electric said, "with Flash, we are moving further ahead with our vision of making India an electrically mobile nation. It weighs only 87 kilos, helping it score very high on manoeuvrability."

Flash comes equipped with Magnesium alloy wheels, telescopic suspension and a full-body crash guard.