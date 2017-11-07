Hero Electronix’s Tessolve Acquires Analog Design Business of AnalogSemi

Hero Electronix, a part of the $5 billion Hero Group, today announced the acquisition of the analog design business of Bangalore-based Analog Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. The acquisition was made through Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and engineering services provider. The acquisition adds to Tessolve’s analog design services offering and strengthens its capabilities as an end to end provider of engineering services. Hero Electronix’s revenue at the end of FY 2017 stood at Rs 600 crores; Tessolve was a key contributor growing at 40% y-o-y.AnalogSemi, leadership team has over 110 years of analog design experience and have built strong relationships with semiconductor companies in the 3 years since AnalogSemi’s incorporation. The team has successfully delivered over 70 silicon proven IPs, which are in production today by various semiconductor companies.Mr. Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said, “We are building Tessolve into the largest semiconductor engineering services player in the world. This is the fourth acquisition in the past 18 months since our investment. The latest acquisitions of the analog business along with the earlier acquisitions of the embedded business of TES DST, Malaysia’s Spectrum Integrated Technologies and the test lab business of Singapore’s Lynxemi add to Tessolve’s ability to offer a more comprehensive solution to its customers.”“Analog chips are key components of most electronic systems. Demand for analog design is growing with the proliferation of semiconductors in our daily lives starting from mobile phones, home entertainment all the way to IOT and automotive industries. The AnalogSemi team comes with extensive experience and capabilities in the Analog design domain. This significantly adds to Tessolve’s existing Analog expertise as we can now offer a more robust end to end design solution.” said Mr. Srinivas Chinamilli, COO, Tessolve.Mr. Somashekhar Basavaraj, CEO and Founder, AnalogSemi added “The team is extremely delighted and proud to be part of the Hero Electronix and Tessolve family. Tessolve’s diversified offering will add significant value to our aggressive growth plans to become an industry leader in Analog design.”Hero Electronix and Tessolve lay strong emphasis on diversification, moving from offering semiconductor test engineering services to becoming an end-to-end solutions provider. Tessolve is now strongly positioned as a leading end-to-end semiconductor engineering solutions provider – from chip design, test and PCB engineering through embedded systems development.