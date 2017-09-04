Hero MotoCorp Achieves Highest-Ever Sales For Any Single Month with 678,797 Units
The company's previous highest in monthly sales was recorded in September 2016 when it had sold 674,961 units.
Customers look at a Hero MotoCorp Karizma motorbike at Hero MotoCorp showroom in Ahmedabad. (File Photo)
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported that during August 2017 it has achieved the highest-ever sales for any single month.
According to the company, its sales rose by 10 percent to 678,797 units from 616,424 units sold in August 2016.
The company's previous highest in monthly sales was recorded in September 2016 when it had sold 674,961 units.
"Maintaining a consistent trend of six-lakh-plus sales for the fourth consecutive month, Hero MotoCorp sold 661,490 units in the domestic market in India, while its global business -- spanning 35 countries across Asia, Africa and South and Central America -- contributed 17,307 units," the company said in a statement.
"The high sales in August have ensued owing to the early arrival of the festival season this year. Hero MotoCorp is poised to further consolidate its market leadership by meeting customer expectations with adequate inventory of its range of popular motorcycles and scooters at dealerships across the country."
