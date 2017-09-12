Hero MotoCorp Partners With Uttar Pradesh Police, Presents New Two-Wheelers

Following successful partnerships with state police departments across the country, Hero MotoCorp Ltd has initiated a new partnership with Uttar Pradesh Police Department also. Hero presented 20 new Hero Duet scooters and 30 new Hero Achiever motorcycles to Gautam Budh Nagar police officers under the projects - ‘Shakti & Garud’.Equipped with sirens, flash lights, PA systems and other essential police accessories, the new Hero two-wheelers will assist the police officers to adequately perform their patrolling duties.Mr. Vijay Sethi, CIO & Head - CSR, Hero MotoCorp, handed the 50 two wheelers to Shri. Anand Kumar (IPS), A.D.G Law and Order UP. Also, present on the occasion were other senior police and Hero MotoCorp officials.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Sethi, CIO & Head - CSR, Hero MotoCorp said, "Hero MotoCorp is always committed to bringing positive changes in the society. The Company has various initiatives across national and regional levels and our decision to extend our CSR drive to Uttar Pradesh is a reaffirmation of the longstanding commitment. We have already associated with the police department of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Telangana; and now we extend this association to Uttar Pradesh and add another chapter to our journey.”Since 2016, Hero MotoCorp has provided around 400 two-wheelers to the Police Departments of Haryana, Uttrakhand, Rajasthan and Telangana, under various initiatives.In Uttar Pradesh, Hero MotoCorp has already adopted a Traffic Training Park at Lucknow, which is equipped with Riding Simulators and other state-of-the-art facilities, where Road Safety awareness programs are conducted regularly for school and college students and other institutions in partnership with the local Traffic Police. The company also runs a Responsible Citizen Program with the Uttar Pradesh Police to promote road safety in the region.