Hero Motocorp Presents 80 New Hero Duet Scooters to Bhopal Women Police Officers

Hero MotoCorp Ltd today commenced a new partnership with the state Police Department in Madhya Pradesh, presenting 80 new Hero Duet scooters to the women police officers in Bhopal under the project ‘Maitri’.Equipped with sirens, flash lights, PA systems and other essential police accessories, the new Hero scooters will empower the women police officers in the city to adequately perform their patrolling duties.With this, Hero MotoCorp has now partnered with six states in the country – including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telengana, Haryana and Uttarakhand – for various similar projects. As part of these initiatives, Hero MotoCorp has already handed over more than 500 of it popular motorcycles and scooters to the Police Departments of these states.Honorable Home and Transport Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Bhupendra Singh graced the ceremony with his presence. Mr. Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer and Head – CSR, Hero MotoCorp, handed the 80 scooters to Shri. Rishi Kumar Shukla (IPS), Director General of Police, MP. Also present on the occasion were other senior police and Hero MotoCorp officials.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer & Head – Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp said, "As the market leader and a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp has always been committed to bringing effective societal enhancements across the country. We have initiated various programs across national and regional levels, focussing on Road Safety and Women Empowerment. One of our key programs recently has been partnering with state police departments and empowering the women police officers with mobility. The extension of this program in Madhya Pradesh is a reaffirmation of our commitment and adds another chapter to our journey.”Hero MotoCorp has adopted Traffic Training Parks at Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Lucknow, Rourkela and Nagpur. The company also runs a Student Police Cadets (SPC) program in association with the Haryana Police, which has been a resounding success since its inception. Students from 50 schools in Gurugram are enrolled in multiple planned activities to inculcate sensibilities such as respect for law and community skills in their personalities. This programme instils social values in the students, while providing them with physical fitness training.