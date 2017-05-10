X
Hero MotoCorp Q4 Profit Falls
The world's largest two-wheeler maker posted a net profit of 7.18 billion rupees ($111.23 million), compared with 8.33 billion rupees a year earlier (Image: Reuters)
India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.
The world's largest two-wheeler maker posted a net profit of 7.18 billion rupees ($111.23 million), compared with 8.33 billion rupees a year earlier, while total income fell about 8 percent to 76.06 billion rupees.
Profit for the quarter was hit as the company offered discounts to liquidate unsold BS III compliant vehicles.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 7.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Published: May 10, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
