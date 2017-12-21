Hero MotoCorp Unveils New Super Splendor, Passion Pro and Passion XPro

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the updated versions of three of its popular motorcycles in the form of the new 125cc Super Splendor, the 110cc Passion Pro and the 110cc Passion XPro. The price announcement for the same is expected to be made in January 2018. The motorcycles will be launched in a phase-wise manner.The new Super Splendor comes with an air-cooled single-cylinder 125cc engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp's i3s technology - which helps in delivering better efficiency as it shuts off the engine when it's at idle for a few seconds. The engine restarts the moment you pull in the clutch lever - a process which increases the fuel efficiency as a whole.The engine on the Super Splendor delivers 8.4 PS of power at 7500 RPM and a torque of 11Nm which is delivered at 6000 RPM.The bike gets features like automatic headlamp on (AHO), side stand indicator, wider rear tyre and larger under seat storage.The new Passion Pro is powered by a 110cc engine delivering 7 PS of power and 9 NM of torque. The same engine also powers the Passion XPro in the same state of tune and comes with the i3s technology as well.Both these motorcycles come with features like Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), digital-analog instrument cluster which showcases details like fuel level, trip meter and a side stand indicator.The Passion XPro gets sharper styling as compared to the Passion Pro and gets additional aesthetic features like a scultped fuel tank, dual tone rear view mirrors and a LED tail lamp.We will be coming out with the first ride impressions of these motorcycles soon. Watch this space for updates.