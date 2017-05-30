Hero Xtreme & Hero Hunk No Longer Listed on Hero Motocorp Website

Hero MotoCorp has recently removed the Hero Xtreme and Hero Hunk from its website signalling the seize of Xtreme and Hunk sales in India. Though, there’s no official confirmation from the OEM about the move. Both the products have 150cc capacity.

If it’s indeed the case, only two 150cc motorcycles are now sold by Hero in India – the Xtreme Sports and the new Achiever. Hero had earlier axed the Hero HF Dawn, Hero Splendor iSmart & Hero Splendor Pro Classic.

The Hero Xtreme was powered by a 149.2 cc motor sourced from Honda that produces 14.4 bhp of power and 12.8 Nm of torque as opposed to the increased output of 15.6 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of torque in the Xtreme Sport. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero is planning an onslaught of premium products in the coming products, including the 200cc Xtreme. The axing of these products can be seen as a move to make way for the new premium products.

Also Watch: