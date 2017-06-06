Honda 2-Wheelers Declared No.1 Scooter Seller in Tamil Nadu

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced that it has extended its market leadership. After being the most preferred brand in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka etc, Honda is now the Number One Selling brand in Tamil Nadu as well. Interesting to note, that Tamil Nadu is the third biggest market by total volumes and the second biggest market when it comes to automatic scooter sales across India.

Mr. Minoru Kato - President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. announced, “I thank our valued customers who have made Honda the Most preferred brand in Tamil Nadu. 2017-18 is definitely the most challenging year for Honda 2Wheelers India till now. India operation is already the No. 1 contributor to Honda’s global two-wheeler business. This year we are aiming 6.0 million units with 20% growth over the large existing base. Undoubtedly, our aggressive plans for key states including Tamil Nadu will play an important role in contributing to this growth of Honda in India.”

Here's the May 2017 sales figure of the Honda 2W!

Across India, the pace of scooterization is faster in South and West region compared to All India average. Within the Southern region, Tamil Nadu is one state wherein scooter penetration is almost reaching 50% level. Backed by scooterization tailwind, Honda’s market share has grown 7 times to 35% in April 2017 from only 5% a decade ago. Honda sales grow by 34% which is much faster than 2% growth of TN industry.

Honda 2Wheelers India also inaugurated its new Zonal office in Coimbatore. The new Zonal Office in Coimbatore is Honda’s 2nd Zonal office in Tamil Nadu after Chennai. Tamil Nadu is the only state in south region where Honda has 2 zonal offices.

Elaborating on how Honda’s becoming No. 1 brand in Tamil Nadu is part of a bigger paradigm shift in customer preferences, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Within regions, the more progressive South and West regions are today leading the scooterization of India. As the second largest scooter market in India, Tamil Nadu is clearly a trend-setting state. There is a dramatic evolution of two-wheeler industry in Tamil Nadu. Now nearly every 2nd customer chooses to ride home on a scooter. Mopeds which always had a stronghold in Tamil Nadu have seen a sharp drop in contribution every year. Now only 1 in 10 two-wheelers sold in the state is moped.”

