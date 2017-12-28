Honda 2-Wheelers Educates Over 1 Lakh People on Road Safety in Single Month
Placing a special emphasis on ‘Catch them Young’, Honda 2Wheelers India educated nearly 55,000 kids.
Honda Two Wheelers logo as seen on a Honda Navi. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has educated more than 1 lakh Indians in a single calendar month of November 2017. Spread across India, the series of activities included new as well as experienced riders, kids, women and college students. Honda’s education drive empowered 1,20,859 people. Placing a special emphasis on ‘Catch them Young’, Honda 2Wheelers India educated nearly 55,000 kids. November also saw a unique ‘Be Seen Be Safe’ Campaign for primary school children to commemorate Children’s Day.
More than 2,600 females were gifted the joy of riding via the Dream Riding initiative in November 2017. Operational since 2009, under this scheme, women can learn how to ride an automatic scooter in just 4 hours. This Free of cost initiative has empowered nearly a 1 lakh females.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda 2Wheelers India is committed towards road safety in India. Both theory and practical experiences were extended on road safety to the participants. The month of November was special to us as we educated more than 1.2 lac Indians. I express my sincere thanks to the government authorities across states for providing Honda an opportunity to extend our road-safety awareness activities via the 12 traffic parks.”
Also Watch: Hyundai Weekender (Part 2) | Hyundai Verna Goes to Chandigarh | Road Trip India
More than 2,600 females were gifted the joy of riding via the Dream Riding initiative in November 2017. Operational since 2009, under this scheme, women can learn how to ride an automatic scooter in just 4 hours. This Free of cost initiative has empowered nearly a 1 lakh females.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda 2Wheelers India is committed towards road safety in India. Both theory and practical experiences were extended on road safety to the participants. The month of November was special to us as we educated more than 1.2 lac Indians. I express my sincere thanks to the government authorities across states for providing Honda an opportunity to extend our road-safety awareness activities via the 12 traffic parks.”
Also Watch: Hyundai Weekender (Part 2) | Hyundai Verna Goes to Chandigarh | Road Trip India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Is Upset With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal And The Reason Will Shock You!
- PV Sindhu Wants to See Herself as World No 1 Next Season
- Bright Movie Review: Will Smith-starrer Deserves a Watch For its Depictions of Identity and Diversity Crisis
- Surveen Chawla Finally Announces her Wedding After Keeping it Under Wraps for 2 Years
- Alastair Cook's Double Century Puts England in Command in Boxing Day Test