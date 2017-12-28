Honda 2-Wheelers Educates Over 1 Lakh People on Road Safety in Single Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has educated more than 1 lakh Indians in a single calendar month of November 2017. Spread across India, the series of activities included new as well as experienced riders, kids, women and college students. Honda’s education drive empowered 1,20,859 people. Placing a special emphasis on ‘Catch them Young’, Honda 2Wheelers India educated nearly 55,000 kids. November also saw a unique ‘Be Seen Be Safe’ Campaign for primary school children to commemorate Children’s Day.More than 2,600 females were gifted the joy of riding via the Dream Riding initiative in November 2017. Operational since 2009, under this scheme, women can learn how to ride an automatic scooter in just 4 hours. This Free of cost initiative has empowered nearly a 1 lakh females.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda 2Wheelers India is committed towards road safety in India. Both theory and practical experiences were extended on road safety to the participants. The month of November was special to us as we educated more than 1.2 lac Indians. I express my sincere thanks to the government authorities across states for providing Honda an opportunity to extend our road-safety awareness activities via the 12 traffic parks.”