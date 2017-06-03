Honda 2-wheelers Sells Over 5 Lakh Units in May 2017

Continuing its aggressive sales momentum in fiscal 2017-18, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. closed May 2017 with 5 lakh units plus sales for second month in a row.

Overall Honda 2Wheelers India sold a total of 537,035 units in May 2017 compared to 436,328 units in May 2016. Honda’s total sales grew by 23% which is double the industry growth of 11% in the month.

Honda’s domestic two-wheeler sales (scooter + motorcycle) grew 23% from 415,860 units in May’16 to 510,381 units in May’17. Leading the scooterization of India, Honda’s automatic scooter sales closed at 334,165 units in May’17 with a solid 24% over 268,429 units in May’16.

Honda also consolidated as No. 2 brand in domestic motorcycle segment. Honda’s motorcycles sales recorded a robust 20% growth (147,431 units in May’16 to 176,216 units in May’17). Honda 2Wheelers India’s exports jump by 30% to 26,654 units from 20,468 units.

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda continues to outpace the two-wheeler industry growth growing nearly three times that of the industry in April-May 2017. Increased acceptance of Honda’s newly launched motorcycles has resulted in Honda maintaining its No. 2 position in the motorcycle segment for second month in a row. Overall, the two-wheeler industry has once again bounced back to double digit growth after six months indicating early signs of recovery. However, with upcoming GST implementation, industry sentiment is cautiously optimistic.”

