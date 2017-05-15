Honda Africa Twin Launched in India at Rs 12.9 Lakh, Bookings Commence

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has launched their much-anticipated adventure tourer motorcycle Africa Twin in India at a price tag of Rs 12.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also accepting bookings for the same.

First showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo in India, the Africa Twin is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that delivers 94 horsepower and 98 Nm of torque. The variant that makes its way into India comes with a DCT transmission setup.

The bike will come to India as a knocked down unit and will be assembled at Honda’s Manesar plant.

Also called as the CRF1000OL, the Africa Twin was expected to come to India earlier, during the second half of 2016, but the launch was postponed following after an earthquake damaged Honda’s plant in Hamamatsu, Japan in June 2016 – this affected Africa Twin production globally.

The Honda Africa Twin will compete mainly against the Triumph Tiger’s 800cc range, Suzuki V-Strom and the Kawasaki Versys 1000.

