Honda Africa Twin to Be Launched in India by Mid-2017: Report

Honda Africa Twin is known as one of the most capable motorcycles in the world and when the Japanese showcased it at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo, it had every motorcycle enthusiast excited. One of the reasons behind the excitement was that the Africa Twin is set to be assembled at the company's Manesar plant.

According to a Economic Times report, the Africa Twin will be launched by the end of first quarter of 2017-18 financial year.

The Africa Twin was speculated to be launched in 2016 but the launch was delayed due to an unfortunate earthquake in Japan during the month of June 2016, which affected the development process of the motorcycle at the company's plant in Hamamatsu, Japan.

The report goes on to say that the Africa Twin will arrive in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit, making it the second premium offering from the company's stable in the country, after the CBR 650F.

Also Read: Honda CBR 650F Review: Performance Backed by Practicality

Powering the Africa Twin is a 998 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that delivers 94 horsepower and 98 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike is expected to cost upwards of Rs 10 lakhs and will go against the likes of Triumph Tiger.