Honda Cars India Domestic Sales Grow 38 Percent to 14,480 Units in April

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported a 38.1 percent increase in domestic sales at 14,480 units in April. The company had sold 10,486 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 438 units of small car Brio, 2,061 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 2,029 units of compact sedan Amaze and 5,948 units of mid-sized sedan City. The company also sold 3,266 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, SUV BR-V saw sales of 701 units. The sales for SUV CR-V stood at 36 units and Accord Hybrid 1 unit last month. In addition, it exported a total of 442 units during the month under review.

HCIL said it has received overwhelming customer response for the newly-launched Honda WR-V and the new Honda City. It has received over 25,000 bookings for Honda City since its launch in mid-February and 12,000 for WR-V since its launch in mid-March. On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "The new fiscal year has begun on a positive note and we hope to continue the growth momentum."

