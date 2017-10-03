Honda Cars India Registers 21% Sales Growth in September 2017

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 18,257 units in September 2017 against 15,034 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 21%.The company has been witnessing strong sales momentum in the current fiscal year and has sold 91,269 units during April-Sept period in 2017, with cumulative growth of over 22%. HCIL had posted sales of 74,855 units in the corresponding period of April-Sept in 2016. Honda City remains company's best seller in India with 6,010 units sold followed by WR-V with 4,834 units.Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “HCIL is witnessing one of its fastest growth years in sales, backed by strong performance of our latest models Honda City and WR-V. We have had a good start to the festive season, clocking strong sales in September. With the festive purchase on full-swing, our sales outlook for the season is very promising."HCIL also exported a total of 413 units in September 2017.