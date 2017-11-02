Powered by cricketnext logo
Honda Cars India Registers Domestic Sales of 14,234 Units in October 2017

The company has registered a cumulative growth of 17% selling 105,503 units during April- October period in 2017, against 90,422 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2016.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2017, 8:09 AM IST
Honda Cars India Registers Domestic Sales of 14,234 Units in October 2017
The 2017 Honda City Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 14,234 units in October 2017 against 15,567 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company has registered a cumulative growth of 17% selling 105,503 units during April- October period in 2017, against 90,422 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2016.

Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “There have been some market disruptions on account of GST and additional cess implementation in the last few months which resulted in pre-buying ahead of festive period this year. The festive purchases also spread across two months this year where we have witnessed a combined sales growth of over 6%.”

During October, we also faced some supply constraints of few components, due to which our production of some models got impacted and held us back in terms of dispatches last month. We have taken steps to strengthen the supply situation and hope it will normalize in November,” he added.

