Honda Cars India Registers Domestic Sales of 14,234 Units in October 2017
The company has registered a cumulative growth of 17% selling 105,503 units during April- October period in 2017, against 90,422 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2016.
The 2017 Honda City Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 14,234 units in October 2017 against 15,567 units in the corresponding month last year.
The company has registered a cumulative growth of 17% selling 105,503 units during April- October period in 2017, against 90,422 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2016.
Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “There have been some market disruptions on account of GST and additional cess implementation in the last few months which resulted in pre-buying ahead of festive period this year. The festive purchases also spread across two months this year where we have witnessed a combined sales growth of over 6%.”
During October, we also faced some supply constraints of few components, due to which our production of some models got impacted and held us back in terms of dispatches last month. We have taken steps to strengthen the supply situation and hope it will normalize in November,” he added.
Also Watch: Interview - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz | Cars18
The company has registered a cumulative growth of 17% selling 105,503 units during April- October period in 2017, against 90,422 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2016.
Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “There have been some market disruptions on account of GST and additional cess implementation in the last few months which resulted in pre-buying ahead of festive period this year. The festive purchases also spread across two months this year where we have witnessed a combined sales growth of over 6%.”
During October, we also faced some supply constraints of few components, due to which our production of some models got impacted and held us back in terms of dispatches last month. We have taken steps to strengthen the supply situation and hope it will normalize in November,” he added.
Also Watch: Interview - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz | Cars18
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Follows Tendulkar's Footsteps; Scores Another Ton
- Virat Kohli's Restaurant Hosts Indian Cricket Team Ahead of New Zealand T20I
- In Conversation With Jatin Ahuja, Founder & MD, Big Boy Toyz
- Rahul Dev Talks About The Importance of Proper Nutrition
- Jasprit Bumrah is Top T20 Bowler in ICC Rankings