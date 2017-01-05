Honda Cars Sales Decline 18.6 Percent to 10,071 Units in December 2016

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has reported 18.64 percent decline in domestic sales at 10,071 units in December. The company had sold 12,379 units in December 2015, the automaker said in a statement.

HCIL last month sold 443 units of small car Brio, 1,601 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 3,322 units of compact sedan Amaze, 151 units of MPV Mobilio and 2,898 units of mid-sized sedan City. The company also sold 1,601 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), BR-V. Besides, it sold 55 units of SUV CRV. In addition, it exported a total of 448 units during the month.

After "a severe impact of demonetisation" in November 2016, the December 2016 sales continued to be "challenging", HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said. The company expects the new year to gradually bring back normalcy in the market, he added. During 2016, HCIL sold a total of 1,56,107 units in the domestic market.

Honda logo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)