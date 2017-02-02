Honda Cars Sales Decline 9 Percent to 15,592 Units in January

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported 9 percent decline in domestic sales at 15,592 units in January this year. The company had sold 17,135 units in the same month last year, the automaker said in a statement.

HCIL last month sold 627 units of small car Brio, 3,124 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 3,911 units of compact sedan Amaze, 63 units of MPV Mobilio and 6,355 units of mid-sized Sedan City. The company also sold 1,458 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), BR-V. Besides, it sold 54 units of SUV CRV.

In addition, it exported a total of 982 units during the month. HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said sales recovered last month as the consumer sentiment and currency situation has started improving gradually.