Honda Cars to Launch Six New Models in the Next Three Years in India

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co said it will launch six new models in India in the next three years to enhance its position in the market there. The company, however, said there will not be any hybrid or electric vehicle models in the upcoming lineup, as it awaits clarity on government policy regarding electric mobility."We have six big launches coming up in the next three years in India ... It will not include any battery vehicles," Honda Motor Co CEO Takahiro Hachigo told a group of visiting Indian journalists. All these new models will be assembled at the company's two plants in India but did not divulge details of segments where these models would be present. When asked about the absence of hybrids from the lineup, he said, "When it comes to India we still don't know if hybrids segment will grow or how the electric vehicles will grow. We need to study government policy to understand more."The advantages of hybrids, however, is that they can use the existing infrastructure, Hachigo added.After the implementation of GST in July this year, hybrids vehicles have become expensive in India as the tax incidence increased as compared to previous taxation regime. Hachigo said that Honda's endeavour would be to make hybrids affordable for customers rather than worrying about government support.