Honda Cars to Launch Six New Models in the Next Three Years in India
Honda also said there will not be any hybrid or electric vehicle models in the upcoming lineup, as it awaits clarity on government policy regarding electric mobility.
Honda logo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co said it will launch six new models in India in the next three years to enhance its position in the market there. The company, however, said there will not be any hybrid or electric vehicle models in the upcoming lineup, as it awaits clarity on government policy regarding electric mobility.
"We have six big launches coming up in the next three years in India ... It will not include any battery vehicles," Honda Motor Co CEO Takahiro Hachigo told a group of visiting Indian journalists. All these new models will be assembled at the company's two plants in India but did not divulge details of segments where these models would be present. When asked about the absence of hybrids from the lineup, he said, "When it comes to India we still don't know if hybrids segment will grow or how the electric vehicles will grow. We need to study government policy to understand more."
The advantages of hybrids, however, is that they can use the existing infrastructure, Hachigo added.
After the implementation of GST in July this year, hybrids vehicles have become expensive in India as the tax incidence increased as compared to previous taxation regime. Hachigo said that Honda's endeavour would be to make hybrids affordable for customers rather than worrying about government support.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor Comparison Review
"We have six big launches coming up in the next three years in India ... It will not include any battery vehicles," Honda Motor Co CEO Takahiro Hachigo told a group of visiting Indian journalists. All these new models will be assembled at the company's two plants in India but did not divulge details of segments where these models would be present. When asked about the absence of hybrids from the lineup, he said, "When it comes to India we still don't know if hybrids segment will grow or how the electric vehicles will grow. We need to study government policy to understand more."
The advantages of hybrids, however, is that they can use the existing infrastructure, Hachigo added.
After the implementation of GST in July this year, hybrids vehicles have become expensive in India as the tax incidence increased as compared to previous taxation regime. Hachigo said that Honda's endeavour would be to make hybrids affordable for customers rather than worrying about government support.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor Comparison Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple International Warranty: Buy iPhone X (64GB) For Rs 65,000 From US
- Kurta-Pajama, Fish Paturi to Greet FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino in Kolkata
- Richa Chadha On Jia Aur Jia, Female Road Trip Films and Typecasting In Bollywood
- India Skipper Virat Kohli is After All a Man, Not Machine
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?