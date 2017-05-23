Honda CB Shine Becomes 1st 125cc Motorcycle to Cross 1 Lakh Sale in a Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturer in India has created yet another record. Honda CB Shine has become the only 125cc motorcycle brand to cross the landmark 1 lakh unit sales mark in a single month.

Honda CB Shine is the India’s No. 1 selling 125cc motorcycle brand since 8 years, a segment which is India’s second largest motorcycle segment by volumes. Honda is India’s leading manufacturer in gearless scooter category and is now expanding its leadership in the 125cc executive motorcycle segment.

On its 11th Anniversary, CB Shine sales have grown by a phenomenal 51% from 66,691 units in April 2016 to 100,824 units in April 2017. This is led by demand for HET BS-IV Honda engine with AHO upgrades and Low Rolling Resistance tyre in CB Shine SP - a patent applied for technology.

Keita Muramatsu, President & CEO, HMSI, at the launch of all new 2017 BS-IV CB Shine with AHO (Image: Honda)

Shining the most in the segment, CB Shine brand sales grew five times faster than 125cc motorcycle segment’s growth of 8%. With aggressive growth, CB Shine has consolidated Honda’s segment leadership even further. Launched in 2006, CB Shine is the first choice of more than 55 lakh proud Indians.

CB Shine has gained an impressive 15% market share on year on year (y-o-y) basis, is firmly leading with 54% market share in this segment, in April’17. CB Shine record sales have catapulted Honda 2Wheelers India to the No. 2 motorcycle brand in India for the first time in April’17.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With a legacy of more than one decade, CB Shine is the most important motorcycle brand in our line-up. Driven by continuous innovation, CB Shine brand alone contributes 55% to Honda’s motorcycle sales. Such is the shine of the brand with Honda’s high quality and reliability that today every second 125cc motorcycle customer in India is buying a CB Shine.”

* Data source: Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

