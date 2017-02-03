Honda CB Shine Reaches Milestone of 50 Lakh Units in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has rolled out it’s 50th lakh CB Shine from it’s Tapukara (Rajasthan) manufacturing plant. Celebrating this accomplishment Honda launched the all-new 2017 BS IV CB Shine with AHO, it’s 3rd offering to meet BS-IV norms.

CB Shine is the only 125cc motorcycle to cross 50 lakh sales mark (as per available cumulative data).

Also read: Honda Navi Adventure and Chrome Edition Launched

2017 CB Shine upgrades

The Honda CB Shine is powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET).

Also read: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters Sales Up By Almost 3 Percent in January

It produces 10.16 BHP at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 10.30 Nm at 5500 rpm. New 2017 CB Shine sports enhanced premium looks with shining chrome finish muffler and Carburetor Cover, New Athletic Blue Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic colours.

CB Shine was launched in April 2006 with the Optimax technology· With regular value additions & superior Honda technology, CB Shine became India’s Single largest selling 125cc motorcycle by FY’2008-09.