Honda CB Unicorn 160 Gets BS-IV Norms Compliant Engine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on January 9 launched the all new refreshed CB Unicorn 160 offering a ‘Refreshed Style'.

CB Unicorn 160 is one of the first motorcycles in its category to meet BS-IV norms, as well as to get AHO (Automatic Head Lights On) feature.

Style Upgrades

The 2017 CB Unicorn 160 comes with a new longer visor and a new Matte Marvel Blue colour. The existing Imperial Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black colours will get new graphics as a standard fitment.

Power

The Honda Unicorn 160 is powered by a 162.71 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET), which produces 13.82 BHP at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 13.92 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The mono shock suspension helps in maintaining the centre of gravity thus increasing the stability while taking sharp turns. A fully digital display not only enhances the look, but proves useful by providing accurate & precise information to the rider on the go. The LED tail light is designed in a stylish H-shape, aligned with clear winkers, glimmer from a distance.

Price

The CB Unicorn 160 is offered in five attractive colours – Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Amazing White, Matte Axis Grey and NEW ADDITION- Matte Marvel Blue. It is priced at Rs 73,552 (ex-showroom Delhi).