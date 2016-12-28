Honda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017

Honda City 2017 is set to be launched in Thailand in January. Honda Thailand has released a teaser image of the new car. The City has been one of the best selling cars in India too, hence Honda India has all the reasons to bring the facelift to India in 2017.

The new car will receive many cosmetic changes, however it is expected to remain the same under the hood.

The 2017 City may get VX+ variant, which will have premium features like LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED taillights, optional black interiors and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2017 Honda City teaser image (Photo: Honda Thailand)

The top-end variant will also have newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Side and curtain airbags would be available as standard. The City facelift would be inspired from the new-generation Civic.

It will be powered by the same 1.5L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine in the petrol variant, which produces 117bhp of top power and 145Nm of peak torque, and is linked to a 5-speed gear-box. An optional CVT gear-box will also be on offer.

The diesel variant would continue to come with the 1.5L 4-cylinder i-DTEC engine that churns out maximum power of 99bhp and highest torque of 200Nm.

Also read: Honda BR-V CVT Review: A Big Car Meant for the Big Indian Family

The City facelift is expected to be priced at a range of Rs. 8.5-13 Lakhs (ex-showroom), and could be pitted against Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.