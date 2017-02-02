Honda City Facelift to Launch In India on February 14

Honda City facelift is set to be launched for the Indian market on February 14 this year.

Although the City has been a great seller for Honda, but with likes of Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Rapid gaining momentum in the market, the company hopes to rejuvenate consumer interest in the city with the launch of the facelift.

On the outside, the City takes inspiration from Honda Civic. Th headlamps have tweaked and now house LED daytime running lamps. The front bumper has been restyled as well, with more prominent divisions for the front air dam and fog lamp housings.

At the rear it gets the addition of a tailgate-mounted spoiler, along with tweaked tail-lamps with LED inserts.

The new car is expected to retain the same power source - 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It could, however, receive revised suspension and will be 10mm higher than the current car.

It is likely to get a new infotainment system with Android Auto and a mobile mirror feature. This system is being co-developed with Blaupunkt. Top-spec cars will get six airbags as standard, along with leather seats and a soft-touch dashboard.