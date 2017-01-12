Honda Civic Type R Black Edition Launched in UK

As we bid farewell to the previous Honda Civic Type R and welcome the next generation, Honda has launched Black Edition of the Type R in the UK.

The last 100 of the current Civic Type Rs to roll out the production line will receive the Black treatment.

The interiors will be black with red highlights, while on the outside the rear wing end plates on the spoiler will be red.

The Honda Civic Type R is powered by a direct-injected turbocharged 2.0 litre VTEC TURBO petrol engine, that develops 310 PS at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 400 Nm at 2,500 rpm.

The factory in Swindon is finished with production of the current generation Type R and is now prepping for the production of the new Civic, which will go on sale in March. The new Civic type R will arrive in showrooms later in 2017.

The Honda Civic Type R Black Edition is priced at £32,300 OTR.