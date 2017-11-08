Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter Launched in India at Rs 57,897

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has been on a roll when it comes to launching new products in the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has already launched a 110cc scooter this year in the form of the Honda Cliq and a full-blown adventure tourer – the Africa Twin. Now, they have launched their new 125cc scooter Grazia which has been priced at Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the Grazia costs about Rs 1000 more than the 125cc Activa in terms of price and will be going on sale along with it. As per Honda, the Grazia is targeted at younger customers in the country.Minoru Kato, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the last 16 years, Honda 2Wheelers India has grown exponentially from a humble 54,000 units in the first year, to 3 lakh+ scooter sales in a single month now. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, the Honda Grazia is the most advanced scooter in its category. With many Industry first features like LED =headlamp, fully digital meter with 3 step speed Eco speed indicator…”.Powering the Grazia is a 125cc BS-IV HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, which promises the perfect balance between mileage and power. The refined and compact engine delivers 8.5 horsepower and 10.54 Nm of torque. The scooter also comes equipped with the Combi Brake System (CBS) which distributes braking force proportionately between the front and rear wheels simultaneously by pressing just the left lever resulting in reduced braking distance & improved balance compared to conventional braking.Other features of the Grazia include LED headlamps and a digital instrument cluster which houses a speedometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge, clock, and a tachometer. The scooter also gets a 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator to help the rider ride more efficiently.On the design front, the Grazia comes with a chiselled tail lamp and split grab rail at the back. The head unit carries forward the chiselled look and the wheels have been blacked out to give the scooter a sportier look.