Honda Grazia Scooter Bookings to Begin on October 25
In its 16 years of Indian operations, over 2 crore Indian families have placed their trust on a Honda scooter.
Honda Activa Image used for representation. (Photo Courtesy: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India)
The festivities continue at Honda 2Wheelers India and taking the festival mood further, Honda has today announced that Bookings for its New Automatic Scooter ‘GRAZIA’ will begin on 25th October. Customers will be able to book Honda’s latest Advanced Urban sensation at Rs 2,000 only across all Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships.
Developed on the concept of “Advanced Urban Scooter”, Honda’s GRAZIA is tailor-made for the young & confident cosmopolitan India of today.
In its 16 years of Indian operations, over 2 crore Indian families have placed their trust on a Honda scooter. As the market leader of scooterization, with the biggest portfolio of 6 existing scooter models, GRAZIA is the NEXT BIG INNOVATION from Honda’s stables. GRAZIA is set to create new excitement with its advanced technology, innovative industry-first features, and sharp design lines.
The GRAZIA is backed by Honda’s assurance of high quality, superior reliability, comfort, and convenience.
