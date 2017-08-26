Honda Jazz Privilege Edition Launched at Rs 7.36 lakh
The Privilege Edition comes with advanced infotainment system, interiors and exteriors changes, and new safety and technology features.
Honda Jazz Privilege Edition. (Photo: Honda Cars India)
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced the ‘Privilege Edition’ of its premium hatchback, Honda Jazz. The Privilege Edition comes with advanced infotainment system, interiors and exteriors changes, and new safety and technology features.
Speaking about the Privilege Edition of Jazz, Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our festive offering of Honda Jazz Privilege Edition, with advanced infotainment, security and comfort features, is a great value for our customers at a very attractive price and strongly enhances its appeal.”
The Privilege Edition Jazz is based on Honda Jazz V MT (Petrol and Diesel) & V CVT Petrol grade featuring Dual Airbags & ABS, Touch Panel Auto AC, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels, Advanced Multi-Information Combination Meter with Eco-Assist Ambient meter rings, Electrically Adjustable and Foldable Outside Mirror with Turn Indicators, Paddle Shift (in CVT variant) and host of other safety, convenience and aesthetic features. The Honda Jazz Privilege edition is priced Rs. 5000 over V Grade and is available at an Ex-Showroom New Delhi prices as below:
V MT Privilege Edition (Petrol) – Rs 7,36,358
V CVT Privilege Edition (Petrol) – Rs 8,42,089
V MT Privilege Edition (Diesel) – Rs 8,82,302
The Privilege Edition Honda Jazz gets new badging at the back along with rear parking sensors. Inside, the biggest change is the addition of the new touchscreen infotainment system along with beige seat covers.
The Privilege Edition Honda Jazz gets new badging at the back along with rear parking sensors. Inside, the biggest change is the addition of the new touchscreen infotainment system along with beige seat covers.
