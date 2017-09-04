Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales up 26.36 Percent at 6,22,180 Units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reported 26.36 percent jump in total sales at 6,22,180 units in August, its best ever monthly sales. The company had sold a total of 4,92,368 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.Domestic sales were at 5,86,173 units last month as against 4,66,289 units in August 2016, up 25.71 percent. Motorcycles sales were at 1,91,944 units as compared to 1,29,926 units in the same month last year, a growth of 47.73 per cent, it added. The company's scooter sales in August were at 3,94,229 units, up 17.2 percent from 3,36,363 units in the year-ago month."On the back of strong festival demand matched with new additional capacity coming at a very strategic time, Honda has breached 6 lakh units sales mark for the first time in August 2017," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.He further said strong overseas demand momentum has also resulted in exports crossing 36,000 mark. "On the domestic front, both scooters and motorcycles touched their highest sales mark. We are seeing increased footfalls at dealerships and are fully equipped to cater to the high demand during the festive period," Guleria added.