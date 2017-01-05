Honda Navi Adventure and Chrome Edition Launched

Honda Navi has been a success ever since the company launched it last year. As we found out during our testing of the motorcycle, it catches attention unlike any other bike in the market wherever it goes.

Now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has introduced Adventure & Chrome editions for the Navi. This introduction is an extension to the currently available customization options in vibrant colours – red, orange & green and a utility box which provides the convenience of storage to the riders. The decision to come out with more variants of the motorcycle comes after the Navi garnered strong sales numbers for the company. It crossed 50,000 unit sales mark in the month of October, within six months of market availability.

Honda Navi achieved another significant milestone as its exports crossed 2000 unit dispatches within four months. It is currently being exported to Nepal and Sri Lanka, where the response has been very encouraging. Continuing its expansion drive it will soon explore new export markets.

Honda Navi Chrome Edition. (Photo: Honda Motorcycles)

Speaking on the occasion Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, “We are extremely pleased with the response that Navi has received. We have succeeded in grasping the imagination of the youth with this unique product. The new shiny sparkling chrome and wild untamed Adventure editions are sure to provide an extra dose to those who have an appetite for FUN.”

